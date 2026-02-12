Municipal elections: Polling concludes peacefully across districts

Khammam: Polling for municipal elections in Khammam district concluded peacefully on Wednesday, with no untoward incidents reported, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty said.

The elections were held across 116 wards in five municipalities — Edulapuram, Vaira, Sattupalli, Kalluru, and Madhira — and recorded an overall voter turnout of 82.50 per cent.

“Polling started at 7 am, with 15.37 per cent turnout recorded by 9 am, 37.10 per cent by 11 am, 59.41 per cent by 1 pm, 72.93 per cent by 3 PM, and 82.30 per cent by 5 pm,” the Collector said. He added that all voters who had reached the polling stations by 5 pm were given tokens to exercise their franchise.

A total of 1,17,043 voters — including 55,506 men, 61,520 women, and 17 others — cast their votes across the district. Turnout by municipality was 85.45 per cent in Edulapuram, 83.71 per cent in Vaira, 77.81 per cent in Sattupalli, 87.08 per cent in Kalluru, and 78.19 per cent in Madhira. The Collector conducted on-site inspections at polling stations in Edulapuram’s Jalagam Nagar School and reviewed the facilities provided to voters.

He also monitored the polling process in real time from the Webcasting Monitoring Cell at the Collectorate, accompanied by general election observer Pawan Kumar. Officials at the Webcasting Monitoring Cell included DRO Padmashree, CPO Srinivas, Technical Manager Hanuma Chari, EDM Durgaprasad, and other technical and administrative staff. The Collector said continuous monitoring from the Collectorate ensured smooth polling and robust arrangements for a peaceful and transparent election process.