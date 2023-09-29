National Coffee Day

The origins of coffee are told through stories of a 9th century goat herder who discovered that his goats had more energy when eating berries from a specific tree. By the 15th century coffee began being exported from Ethiopia to Yemen and other places in Arabia where it is consumed as a beverage.

At this same time, coffee houses began to pop up in Cairo, Egypt, particularly around a religious university that was associated with Sufism, and they also moved into Syria. Coffee houses became not only a place to drink a beverage but also featured various social activities.