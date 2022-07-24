Remember those fun times at grandpa and grandma's house when the whole family reunited and you spent countless hours playing with your cousins while the grownups discussed politics and mortgages?

Many of us grew up around our cousins, spending summer and winter breaks with them and slowly walking into life together. Then came college and that amazing job opportunity out of state, and we gradually lost touch.

Because most of us found a best friend in our cousin at some point in our lives, National Cousins Day was born. The origin of this unofficial holiday is unknown, but the reason for its existence is clear: it's the time of the year to rekindle cousin affection and reestablish those beautiful and strong childhood bonds.

Wherever you are on National Cousins Day, take a minute or two to ring up or text your cousins near and far. They will surely be thinking of you then, too!