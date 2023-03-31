  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

National Crayon Day

National Crayon Day
x
Highlights

Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet…no, this isn't just a list of all of the colors of the rainbow, but rather just a few of the more...

Red, Orange, Yellow, Green, Blue, Indigo, Violet…no, this isn't just a list of all of the colors of the rainbow, but rather just a few of the more than 400 different shades of crayon colors that Crayola has produced since its humble beginnings in Pennsylvania in 1903! What a perfect opportunity to celebrate the bright and colorful addition these simple wax sticks have made to the world with National Crayon Day!

Crayola began its life as a company in 1885 when cousins Edwin Binney and C. Harold Smith took over a pigment business that Edwin's father had previously owned. By 1903, the cousins had created a set of colorful drawing sticks for young artists by combining paraffin wax with non-toxic, kid-friendly pigments. While children had often used chalk or paints for drawing, those were both messy. Crayola came up with their brilliant solution–and it has lasted for more than a century!

The name Crayola seems to have come from a combination of two words created by the founder's wife. It combined craie, which was French for "chalk" and oily, to create the company's brand name.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X