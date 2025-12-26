PM joins Xmas morning service

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined Christmas celebrations at the Cathedral Church of the Redemption in New Delhi, participating in prayers alongside a large congregation of Christians from Delhi and several parts of North India. The church witnessed a significant gathering of worshippers who had assembled to mark Christmas, the birth anniversary of Lord Jesus Christ.

The service featured prayers, carols and hymns, reflecting the spirit of joy, reflection and togetherness associated with the festival. A special prayer for the Prime Minister was also offered during the service by Rt Rev Dr Paul Swarup, the Bishop of Delhi.

Taking to X, Modi said, "Attended the Christmas morning service at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption in Delhi. The service reflected the timeless message of love, peace and compassion. May the spirit of Christmas inspire harmony and goodwill in our society."

Earlier in the day, on the occasion of Christmas, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to people across the country, conveying wishes of peace, compassion and hope. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Wishing everyone a joyous Christmas filled with peace, compassion and hope. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen harmony in our society.”