Live
- EPS demands prayer facilities for Muslim prisoners in Vellore jail
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone deals, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
- KTR meets Ponnala Lakshmaiah, says he will be given an appropriate position in BRS
- TDP leaders criticizing the behavior of prison officials
- India likely to see 6.3 mn foldable smartphone shipments by 2027
- FPI sell figure at Rs 9,784 cr in Oct
- National Dessert Day 2023: History, meaning and ways to celebrate the day sweetly
- TDP calls for Nyayaniki Sankellu program tomorrow in support of Naidu
- High-level meeting likely to take call on winding up MMTC, STC, PEC
- Patna Naxal case: NIA submits supplementary chargesheet against one
Just In
National Dessert Day
Highlights
Are you a starter or a dessert person? If you fall into the latter category, you are going to love National Dessert Day. This day provides us with the...
Are you a starter or a dessert person? If you fall into the latter category, you are going to love National Dessert Day. This day provides us with the perfect excuse to let our sweet tooth take over.
You can indulge in as many desserts as you wish, and no one can tell you to do otherwise! What could be better? From pastries and cakes to chocolates and mousses; there is a dessert for everyone. What’s your favorite?
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS