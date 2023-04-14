National Gardening Day
Gardens have been around for centuries, whether for producing food or simply cultivating plants and flowers.
Some traditions even celebrate the idea that life began in a garden that was a perfect paradise!
The relationship between people and gardens has a rich history, especially when it comes to cultivating plants for food.
But as cultures developed over time, beautiful plants and flowers have also taken their place in society.
