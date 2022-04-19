Garlic is beloved by a variety of cultures, with many people saying that there can never be too much garlic in a dish or a meal.

For those people who love garlic, then garlic day is the perfect day! National Garlic Day celebrates the history of garlic, in addition to its glorious taste and its incredible health benefits.

National Garlic Day helps experts and average people alike to explore the history of this bulb, learning how it came to be one of the most popular flavors in the world.

The appreciation of garlic is never greater than on National Garlic Day!

