National Handloom Day: GoCoop hosts ‘Crafting Change Awards’ and ‘Go Swadeshi’ Handloom Exhibition
Crafting Change awards celebrates GoCoop’s artisan partners for their outstanding contribution in developing & promoting handloom products and building sustainable livelihoods for weavers and artisans across the country
As a part of National Handloom Day, GoCoop, winner of the 1st National award for E-marketing of Handlooms, hosted the ‘Crafting Change Awards’ to celebrate their artisan partners for their outstanding contribution in developing & promoting handloom products in India. In addition, GoCoop will also be hosting the ‘Go Swadeshi’ handloom exhibition till 13th of August at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Road No.12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The event was inaugurated by Dr Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer, Government of Telangana.
Go Swadeshi will showcase a wide range of exquisite and authentic handloom sarees, fabrics, dress materials, stoles, dupattas, menswear, home décor and accessory products by weavers and artisans from across India. The event is aimed at helping artisans and reinstating the pride in hand-spun, hand-woven and handcrafted products.
Go Swadeshi has a mix of contemporary and traditional handlooms with the best of collection by weavers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. From the exquisite silk sarees of Karnataka, vibrant Bengal Jamdanis & Tangail sarees to the subtle elegance of Maheshwaris & Chanderis, the collection at Go Swadeshi will surprise you with choice. Along with beautiful weaves and designs, you also get to pick from a range of timeless classics. The exhibition also has a handwoven range of fabrics, apparel, home furnishings, menswear as well as accessories. If you love all handmade things, treat yourself to a variety of unique weaves, crafts and handcrafted jewellery which is a special part of our collection.
The event showcases the rich handloom & handicraft tradition of India and gives a unique opportunity for weavers and artisans to sell their produce directly to consumers and customers to craft a style statement going Swadeshi.
What: Go Swadeshi exhibition-
When: Ongoing till 13th August 2023
Time: 11am-8pm
Where: Kalinga Cultural Hall, Road No.12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Contact: Madhavi Naidu : 9885551541
Price Range: Rs.500 – Rs.50,000/-