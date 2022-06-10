A day to bring tons of flavor to everyone's plates, National Herbs and Spices Day brings out the best taste in a vast array of dishes. From the daily salt and pepper to the more exotic saffron or black cardamom, herbs and spices offer the essence of seasoning to everyone's table.



People have been using herbs and spices to flavor their food probably since history has been recorded. Some of the earliest ideas guess that hunters would use leaves to wrap their meat in, and discovered quite by accident that the leaves gave the meat a certain type of flavor.

As time went on, more and more plants were discovered to be aromatic and flavorful, as well as often having other beneficial properties. Spices were discovered when the roots, leaves or other parts of plants were dried, then ground and used in cooking. Spices have also been used medicinally all throughout human history.