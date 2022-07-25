It's hard to go wrong with ice cream—no matter what you do with it, it seems like it always results in something delicious.

Ice cream sandwiches, ice cream cake, milkshakes, ice cream fondue…need we say more? And one of the few things that can make ice cream even better than it is thick, hot, sweet fudge.

Fudge and ice cream…if that's not a reason for celebration, what is? National Hot Fudge Sundae Day gives us all the perfect excuse to indulge in this delicious, sweet treat.