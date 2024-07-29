National Lipstick Day 2024: Lipstick Hacks You Didn't Know You Needed

Lipstick isn't just makeup; it's a personal statement. Imagine a space filled with a myriad of lipstick shades, each one a possible reflection of your mood or style. For any beauty enthusiast, this is an exciting thought. Lipstick can be an obsession, a confidence booster, or even a key part of one's identity. Thus, mastering the art of applying lipstick is essential.

Here are some transformative tips and tricks to elevate your lipstick game:

Discover Your Perfect Shade

Your ideal lipstick shade could be right in front of you. A popular TikTok trend reveals that the colour of your pinched fingertip can help identify your perfect undertone match. Pinch your finger and compare the resulting colour to various lipstick shades to find the best match.

Make Your Lipstick Last

Long-lasting lip colour begins with proper lip preparation. Start by exfoliating and hydrating your lips. Then, apply a lip liner that matches or is slightly darker than your lipstick to create a base. Set the lip liner with translucent powder before applying your lipstick in layers, blotting between coats.

Crack the Nude Lipstick Code

Choosing the right nude lipstick can be challenging. Generally, select a nude shade slightly darker than your skin tone. For fair skin tones, pink-tone nudes are ideal, while medium skin tones should opt for shades with orange undertones. Darker skin tones can go for chocolate browns, rosy browns with shimmer, or shades that neutralize lip redness.

Exfoliate for Smoother Lips

Just like your face, your lips need regular exfoliation. Use a toothbrush or a clean mascara wand to gently remove dead skin, creating a smooth canvas for your lipstick. For added comfort, apply a lip balm before exfoliating.

Add a Glossy Finish

Layering clear gloss over your lipstick gives a fresh, dewy finish. This not only adds a beautiful shine but also helps blend any uneven areas, giving your lips a smooth and plump appearance.