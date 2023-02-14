National Organ Donor Day
Highlights
National Organ Donor Day is a day that celebrates all those people who have helped save people's lives by donating blood, marrow, tissue, and even organs.
National Organ Donor Day is a day that celebrates all those people who have helped save people's lives by donating blood, marrow, tissue, and even organs.
It's a day that drives home exactly how amazing and giving the human spirit is because it pays tribute to so many people who have donated of themselves, often to help save the life of someone they've never met.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS