Giant pandas are big fluffy balls of fun and one of the most universally loved animals around, so it's no wonder they have their own special day! Yet due to habitat loss and fragmentation, pandas are sadly considered to be a vulnerable species and require dedicated conservation to preserve their numbers.

National Panda Day is dedicated to celebrating these quirky creatures and spreading awareness of the threats they face in order to encourage efforts to protect them.

National Panda Day grew out of the need to help protect these beautiful bears, as sadly these big guys require conservation efforts to even have a chance at recovering from their current depleted state.

With no more than 2-3,000 left in the wild and only a few hundred in captivity, we risk losing these precious mammals forever if we don't act.

