People love pets. They're some of the most excellent companions' people can have and make a living each day just a little bit better.

However, for the animals who don't have homes, many people don't realize the benefits of adopting a pet. Even those animals who are old can become some of the greatest gifts in life.

National Pet Day celebrates the joy that pets bring into peoples lives and encourages people to help reduce the number of animals in shelters. Bringing humans and animals together helps make the world a better place.