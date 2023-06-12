Live
- KTR’s ‘Tokyo dream’ as ridiculous as KCR’s Dallas: Rohin Reddy
- Jennifer Lawrence says wearing flats at Cannes was no ‘political statement’
- East Godavari: Six people killed after car rams into truck in Ananthaplli
- Chennai: Fire in shopping complex, No Casualities
- Cyclone Biparjoy Moving Northwards. Likely to hit Gujarat coast on June 14
- Meta to announce its Twitter's rival app, Project 92
- DK Shivakumar on a new mission To monitor and help TPCC in Telangana to win
- Schools reopen across Telangana
- Allu Arjun hugs Hrithik; fans expecting their collaboration soon
National Red Rose Day
A well-known symbol of love in addition to being a beautiful and fragrant flower, it’s no wonder that National Red Rose Day is such a popular occasion.
Celebrating the many facets of the rose, National Red Rose Day is a time for gardeners, florists, and romantics to come together and enjoy the rose in all its splendor. National Red Rose Day gives fans a chance to see roses at their best, blooming in glorious abundance at the height of the season.
When it comes to roses, the choices are plenty, but with all of this choice comes great responsibility. If you are thinking of treating a lady or gentleman that happens to have botanical interests, you need to be mindful of the roses you choose.
