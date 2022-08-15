Have you been feeling stressed lately? This is a feeling that more and more of us are becoming familiar with. Life poses so many challenges nowadays, from looking after children to longer work hours, and it can often feel like you have the weight of the world on your shoulders. This is why National Relaxation Day is so important. It gives us the chance to unwind and focus on nothing but pure relaxation.

National Relaxation Day is a vital day for everyone. We all need to have a break from time-to-time. We can't deny that life seems to be lived at a faster pace than ever before. We all have responsibilities. This could be work responsibilities, family responsibilities, financial responsibilities, or a combination of them all! We can put so much stress and pressure on our bodies and minds, and this is why we all need to take time to recuperate so that we do not burn out.