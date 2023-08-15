National Relaxation Day: Date, history, significance, ways to relax and beat stress

National Relaxation Day is celebrated every year on August 15 in the United States. A day dedicated to rest, rejuvenation and de-stressing, Relaxation Day is all about putting mundane tasks on hold and doing the things your heart desires, whether it's pursuing a hobby, a day of binge eating or spending time with your people. favourites. . In today's fast-paced modern times, stress has become an integral part of life, while finding time for self-care and relaxation is increasingly difficult. From ancient to modern, there are many relaxation methods one can practice to de-stress.

National Relaxation Day Date

History of National Relaxation Day

You might be surprised to know that the idea for a day of relaxation came from a wise 9-year-old Seaon Moeller from Michigan, rather than an adult in 1985. On a hot, sweltering August day, Sean was feeling somewhat tired and very heated when he thought people should have a day just to sit back and relax. The idea apparently also appealed to his grandfather, who helped create his annual vacation.

Importance of National Relaxation Day

According to research, relaxation can keep your heart healthy, release muscle tension, and improve memory. It can also reduce the chances of depression, anxiety, and obesity. Stress can lead to problem behaviours like binge eating that can gain weight and cause chronic disease. Relaxation day is an opportunity to focus on your body's need for rest and rejuvenation.

Ways to relax and beat stress

• Take a deep breath, relax your shoulders, neck, back, and close your eyes. Focus on your breathing.

• Read a book, spend time with nature, or do whatever activity you enjoy.

• Meet a friend talking to who relaxes you. You can enjoy a nice conversation over a cup of coffee.

• Meditation can help you switch from flight or fight mode to rest and digest mode. Choose your type of meditation and practice it regularly.

• Try not to take your gadgets or phones to bed at night, and practice good sleep hygiene.