It's time to face the facts: tall people have a great many advantages in this world. But National Short Person Day is the time to enjoy and appreciate everything that has to do with those people who are a bit vertically challenged!



Whether a person is considered to be short or tall partially depends on where they come from. For instance, in some places, like the Netherlands, a man who is 5'10" might be considered short where the average is 6 feet tall. On the other hand, in places like Laos and Papua New Guinea, where the average male stands at 5'2", a person who is 5'10" would be considered very tall! Really, it's all relative.

In any case, people of less than average height, no matter where in the world they are from, can enjoy National Short Person Day. The day is celebrated annually toward the end of the year to remind people of a shorter stature that they are cared for, appreciated and can be proud of themselves no matter how tall they are!

Enjoy all sorts of fun and celebration on National Short Person Day with some ideas like these:

Whether a person is short or tall, National Short Person Day might be the time to celebrate with a friend who is short. Let them know how much they are respected and thank them for their contribution to the world. If it's a family member or a close friend, consider giving them a card or even taking them out to lunch to celebrate and show them that they are loved, no matter their height!