National Sundae Day was established to celebrate this delicious ice cream treat, and there is really no question about the origins of the day. However the same can not be said of the sundae itself. It is a treat that multiple places claim to have created, and yet no one place has been able to truly prove its claim to. So, to understand the history of the Sundae properly, it’s probably best to take a look at a couple of these different stories.

The first claim seems to come from Two Rivers, Wisconsin in the United States, a beautiful city on the Lake Michigan shore, 40 miles southeast of Green Bay. Here, back in 1881, a certain man named Ed Berners, having been asked to do so by a customer on vacation, added chocolate syrup to a simple vanilla ice cream bowl.