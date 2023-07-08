  • Menu
National Video Game Day

Over the past 50+ years, the video game has taken its place in culture and has even become the nucleus around which its own virtual subculture has formed.

The sights and sounds of video games can produce a distinct sense of nostalgia in some, or an exciting sense of adventure for others.

Whether looking toward the past or the future, National Video Game Day provides an opportunity for anyone and everyone who loves video games to celebrate this day!

