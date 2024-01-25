National Voters’ Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme this year

National Voters' Day holds significance in India as it is celebrated annually on January 25, with the primary aim of encouraging active participation of citizens in the electoral process. This year marks the 14th edition of the event, which was inaugurated on January 25, 2011, with the approval of a proposal by the Union government, then led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The initial motivation behind establishing National Voters' Day was to address the lack of interest shown by newly eligible voters, who had reached the age of 18, in getting enrolled in the electoral rolls. To tackle this issue, the Election Commission initiated a nationwide effort to identify and enroll all eligible voters turning 18 on January 1 of each year. These individuals were then provided with the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) on January 25 annually.

The theme for National Voters' Day 2024 is 'Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure,' a continuation from the previous year. This theme emphasizes the crucial role of voting as a civic responsibility and underscores its significance as one of the fundamental tools through which the nation guarantees citizens' inalienable rights.

The national function in New Delhi to commemorate National Voters' Day 2024 will be graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, President Droupadi Murmu, and the Guest of Honour, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Arjun Ram Meghwal. Additionally, the event will witness the participation of Heads and representatives of Election Management bodies from countries such as Maldives, Philippines, Russia, Sri Lanka, and Uzbekistan. This international presence reflects the shared commitment to promoting and enhancing democratic processes across nations. National Voters' Day stands as a testament to the belief that the ballot is indeed stronger than the bullet, emphasizing the pivotal role of citizens in shaping the future of the republic through their active participation in the democratic process.