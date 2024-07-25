Navigating the Emotional Journey of Embryologist

In the world of fertility and IVF, the journey is often fraught with emotional highs and lows. Dr Ankita Kaushal, Consultant at Motherhood Fertility & IVF, Kharghar, understands the intricate tapestry of challenges that her patients face. "As doctors dealing with the sensitive and often emotionally-charged world of infertility and IVF, we know all too well the toll it can take on a patient's mental health and overall wellbeing," she shares. Each IVF journey is distinct, marked by unique hurdles and critical outcomes, necessitating not only expert medical care but also a deep well of compassion and support.

Dr. Ankita emphasizes the importance of being fully present for patients, providing a non-judgmental space for them to express their feelings. Recognizing the physical and hormonal demands of IVF, she advocates for self-care practices, including regular exercise, mindfulness, and ample rest. Her holistic approach, grounded in empathy and patience, ensures that the mental and physical health of patients is prioritized alongside medical procedures. In this delicate balance, Dr Ankita is dedicated to guiding her patients through their IVF journey, helping them achieve their dreams of building a family.

