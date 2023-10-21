Navratri 2023: Know Durga Visarjan Date, Auspicious Timings And Significance

This Navratri, which commenced on October 15, has been a time of spirited devotion to Goddess Durga. As the festival nears its conclusion, the ritual of Durga Visarjan holds profound significance, symbolizing the farewell to the revered goddess and marking the culmination of the festivities.

Astrologically, Dusshera is slated for October 24 this year. However, adhering to certain beliefs, bidding farewell to the goddess on this day is considered inappropriate. So, when is the opportune and auspicious time for Durga Visarjan?

In 2023, Durga Visarjan is scheduled for October 23, coinciding with Navmi. Mahanavmi, observed from October 22, 7:58 pm, to October 23, 5:44 pm, holds particular importance in this context. According to the Udaya Tithi, Mahanavmi falls on October 23.

Aligning with astrological considerations, both Ravi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga will manifest on Mahanavmi. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, commencing at 6:27 a.m. and concluding at 5:14 p.m., coincides with the entire day of Ravi Yoga. Durga Visarjan is intricately timed alongside the auspicious presence of Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga and Ravi Yoga.

Mahanavmi entails special worship of Goddess Durga, accompanied by a sacred havan. Reports suggest that the Visarjan ceremony is recommended between 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. On the subsequent day, October 25, the removal of Navratri Kalash from homes is advised.

In line with traditional beliefs, the day of Dusshera falling on a Tuesday designates the rooster as the departure vehicle for Goddess Durga. Some followers hold the belief that this alignment may bring about increased challenges for the people.

As Navratri gracefully concludes with Durga Visarjan, let the divine energies invoked during this festival linger, bringing blessings and prosperity into the lives of all devotees.