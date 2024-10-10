Navratri 2024 Day 8: Worship of Maa Mahagauri – Significance, Puja Rituals, Shubh Muhurat, and Auspicious Colour

Who is Maa Mahagauri?

Maa Mahagauri, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, symbolizes purity and serenity. The name "Mahagauri" means fair and radiant. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati, in her deep devotion to win Lord Shiva's affection, underwent rigorous penance. This caused her complexion to darken. Upon seeking help from Lord Brahma, she was advised to slay the demons Sumbha and Nisumbha and take a holy bath in the Ganges. Following this, her fair complexion was restored, and she emerged as Maa Mahagauri.

Maa Mahagauri is often depicted with four arms, dressed in white, riding a bull, and associated with the planet Rahu.

The Significance of Ashtami

The eighth day of Navratri, known as Ashtami, is considered one of the most auspicious days of the festival. Devotees worship Maa Mahagauri on this day to seek her blessings for purity, peace, and well-being. The entire day is dedicated to honouring all nine forms of Goddess Durga, making it a spiritually significant time.

Ashtami Puja Vidhi

Devotees begin the day by taking a holy bath, followed by placing an idol or image of Goddess Durga on the altar. Offerings of fruits, flowers, sweets, and water are made, and the aarti is performed. Afterward, prasad is distributed among family and friends as part of the worship rituals.

Shubh Muhurat for Ashtami Puja

As per the Drik Panchang, the Ashtami tithi for Navratri in 2024 will start at 12:31 PM on October 10 and end at 12:06 PM on October 11. This time is considered ideal for performing the Ashtami puja to ensure blessings and prosperity.

Auspicious Color for Navratri Day 8

Pink is the chosen color for Ashtami, symbolizing love, compassion, and feminine grace. Wearing pink while offering prayers on this day is believed to enhance the blessings of Maa Mahagauri.