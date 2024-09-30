Navratri 2024: How to Perform Kalash Sthapana and Auspicious Timings

Navratri, the nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, is one of the most revered festivals in Hinduism. The celebration begins with the ritual of Kalash Sthapana, which marks the start of the festivities. This article explains how to perform Kalash Sthapana and the auspicious timings for the ritual in 2024.

Importance of Kalash Sthapana

Kalash Sthapana is considered an integral part of the Navratri puja, symbolizing the invocation of Goddess Durga’s blessings. The Kalash, or sacred pot, represents prosperity, divinity, and abundance. It acts as a focal point for the worship conducted during Navratri.

Steps to Perform Kalash Sthapana

1. Prepare for the Ritual

Begin by purifying yourself with a bath and ensuring the area for the Kalash Sthapana is clean and tidy.

The ritual is best performed during Brahma Muhurta (early morning) or a designated Shubh Muhurta (auspicious time) based on the calendar.

2. Set Up the Soil

Place soil in a vessel and moisten it with water. The soil is symbolic of growth and fertility.

Barley seeds should be sown in the soil as part of the ritual. The growing barley is believed to bring prosperity.

3. Install the Kalash

Place the Kalash (an earthen or metal pot) on top of the soil. This is a sacred vessel representing divine blessings.

Fill the Kalash with clean water, ideally Ganga water, which symbolizes purity. If unavailable, any clean water can be used.

4. Add Offerings

Inside the Kalash, place a betel nut, a coin, and flowers, which are offerings symbolizing devotion, wealth, and purity.

5. Top with Akshatra

Place a small clay bowl filled with Akshatra (unbroken rice grains) on top of the Kalash. These represent nourishment and blessings from the goddess.

6. Position the Goddess’s Image

Place a statue or image of Goddess Durga in front of the Kalash to signify her presence during the festival.

Performing Daily Worship

Once the Kalash Sthapana is complete, daily worship of the goddess is performed for nine days. This includes chanting mantras, offering flowers and fruits, lighting lamps, and praying for health, prosperity, and protection.

Immersion on Dussehra

On the tenth day, known as Dussehra, the Kalash is immersed in water, symbolizing the conclusion of the festival and the return of the goddess to her celestial abode.

Auspicious Timings for Kalash Sthapana in 2024

Navratri in 2024 begins on October 3, and the best time for performing Kalash Sthapana is from 5:42 am to 8:02 am. If this window is missed, an alternative auspicious time is between 12:23 pm and 2:40 pm.

Following these guidelines for Kalash Sthapana will ensure a successful and blessed Navratri celebration, allowing devotees to seek the grace and blessings of Goddess Durga.