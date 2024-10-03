Navratri 2024: Top 10 Soulful Devotional Songs and Bhajans by Arijit Singh, Jubin Nautiyal, and More

Shardiya Navratri, a revered Hindu festival, honours Goddess Durga and is celebrated for nine sacred days. This year, Navratri will be observed from October 3 to October 12, 2024, as per the Drik Panchang. Devotees across the country worship the goddess in her various forms, offering prayers, fasting, and seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and protection. The festival is also marked by colourful decorations, storytelling, and the chanting of holy scriptures.

Navratri is a time to immerse oneself in devotion, and music plays a significant role in creating a divine atmosphere. To enhance your spiritual experience, here are some of the most soulful devotional songs and bhajans to listen to during Navratri.



1. Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi



This heartwarming track is perfect for uplifting your spirits and connecting with the divine. Sung by Payal Dev and Jubin Nautiyal, the song's music is composed by Payal Dev, with meaningful lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir. The melody celebrates the unconditional love and grace of the goddess.

2. Aigiri Nandini



Aigiri Nandini is a powerful Durga Devi Stotram dedicated to Goddess Mahishasura Mardini, an incarnation of Goddess Durga who vanquished the demon Mahishasura. The energetic and devotional tone of this chant resonates deeply during Navratri, as devotees worship the goddess with great reverence.

3. Maiya Teri Jai Jaikaar



Sung by Arijit Singh, "Maiya Teri Jai Jaikaar" is a soul-stirring song that beautifully captures devotion to Goddess Durga. Composed by Jeet Gannguli, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir, this song is an ideal choice for offering heartfelt prayers during the festive season.

4. Bhor Bhai Din Chad Gaya Meri Ambe



A timeless devotional song by Narendra Chanchal, "Bhor Bhai Din Chad Gaya Meri Ambe" is perfect for invoking the blessings of Goddess Ambe. The soothing melody and powerful lyrics help devotees connect spiritually with the divine.

5. Mangal Ki Seva Sun Meri Deva



This devotional song, also sung by Narendra Chanchal, is dedicated to Kaali Mata. The calming tune is perfect for moments of meditation, bringing peace and serenity as devotees recite this soulful bhajan to honor one of Hinduism's most compassionate goddesses.

6. Main Balak Tu Mata Sheranwaliye



Gulshan Kumar’s "Main Balak Tu Mata Sheranwaliye" is a beautiful bhajan expressing deep devotion to Goddess Durga. The song’s emotional depth makes it an excellent addition to your Navratri playlist, as it reflects the bond between devotees and the divine mother.

7. Bigdi Meri Bana De Devi



A touching bhajan by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha, "Bigdi Meri Bana De Devi" is a song that speaks to the heart of every devotee. The lyrics express a plea to the goddess for transformation and blessings, making it a perfect choice for moments of reflection during Navratri.

8. Meri Ankhiyon Ke Samne Hi Rehna



Another soulful melody by Lakhbir Singh Lakkha, "Meri Ankhiyon Ke Samne Hi Rehna" conveys the devotee’s desire to keep the goddess close in their thoughts and prayers. Its soothing tune will help strengthen your connection to the divine.

9. Main Pardesi Hu, Pehli Bar Aaya Hu



This devotional track dedicated to Vaishno Devi beautifully expresses the emotions of a first-time visitor to the sacred shrine. The song’s heartfelt lyrics resonate with those who make the pilgrimage, making it a powerful bhajan to include in your spiritual journey during Navratri.

10. Maa Sherawaliye



From the 1996 Bollywood movie Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, "Maa Sherawaliye" is sung by Sonu Nigam with lyrics by Dev Kohli. This energetic and devotional song is a timeless favourite during Navratri, invoking the fierce and protective aspects of Goddess Durga.

This Navratri, let these devotional songs and bhajans create a divine atmosphere, filling your celebrations with devotion, spirituality, and joy.