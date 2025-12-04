KBC: Harmanpreet Kaur reveals how father predicted her 'cricket' future immediately after birth, surprises Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Following the celebrations of the Women’s Cricket World Cup Champions and Kaun Banega Crorepati’s victorious tribute to them, the upcoming episode will be seen taking an emotional turn as captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be seen reflecting on her childhood.

During the conversation with the host of the show, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, she recalled how her father had once stitched a special T-shirt for her with the words ‘Good Batting’ written on it, a moment that prompted Harmanpreet to share the touching story behind that cherished memory.

Harmanpreet revealed, “The day I was born, my father was at his office, and the family sent him a message that my mother had been taken to the hospital. When I first wore those clothes, no one noticed. But after I played for India, a few years later, when we were shifting houses, my mother found them and said, ‘Let me show you the clothes you wore on your first day.’ I saw a shirt with ‘Good Batting’ written on it and a small pair of shorts that said ‘Good Bowling.’”

A curious, Amitabh also asked Harmanpreet what inspired her to take up cricket. With pride, she shared, “One day, my school principal saw me playing. He told me that the school had many sports but no cricket team.

He said, ‘If you join, I will create a team, because I have girls who play other sports.’ So I joined the school, he formed the team for me, and that’s how I got my chance to play in the girls’ cricket team.”

For Harmanpreet, the rediscovery of those tiny handmade clothes became a beautiful reminder of how deeply her father believed in her potential, long before she ever imagined becoming the captain of India’s women’s cricket team.