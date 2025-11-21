Neeti Mohan rings in her b’day with new independent single ‘Mirza’

Playback singer Neeti Mohan, one of India’s most celebrated voices of the past decade, marked her birthday on Tuesday with a special surprise for her fans. The singer announced her new independent single titled Mirza, scheduled for release on November 19, 2025, adding a fresh chapter to her musical journey.

Sharing her excitement, Neeti revealed that she chose to celebrate her birthday in a more personal and meaningful way this year. “This birthday feels extra special because I’m celebrating it with my super fans… fans who’ve given me endless love and strength,” she said in a statement. Instead of hosting a grand event, Neeti organised an intimate listening session for Mirza, allowing her closest supporters to sit with her, sing with her, and feel the emotion embedded in the track. “Their energy and connection mean everything to me,” she added, highlighting the deep bond she shares with her audience.

The celebrations won’t stop there. On November 22, Neeti, along with her sisters, will deliver a high-energy live performance that promises to be a treat for her fans. The concert will include her biggest chartbusters as well as exclusive first looks from Mirza, making it a highly anticipated event.

Neeti Mohan’s musical journey is marked by an impressive list of hits such as Ishq Wala Love, Jiya Re, Nainowale Ne, Tune Maari Entriyaan, Kheech Meri Photo, Saadi Gali, and Nain Matakka—songs that have cemented her place as a defining voice in contemporary Indian music. Over the years, she has collaborated with some of the industry’s most influential composers and filmmakers, including A.R. Rahman, Pritam, Vishal–Shekhar, Amit Trivedi, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, and Aditya Chopra.

Through discipline, artistry, and a distinctive musical identity, Neeti Mohan has built a career that millions connect with. As she steps into a new year both personally and professionally, her birthday becomes more than a celebration—it becomes a reaffirmation of her passion, her evolution, and her unwavering commitment to music.