New Years Eve 2020:Celebrations Around The Globe, watch the world welcoming the New Decade

From Australia to New York City, people are gathering to ring in the new year with fireworks and musical celebrations.





Here's a collection of videos and images, updating as the clock strikes midnight around the world.





People celebrate as confetti falls in NYC Times Square.





Fireworks exploding over Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.





Tens of thousands of revellers gathered in London to watch a fireworks display launched from the London Eye over the River Thames.





Fireworks lighting up the sky over the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany.





The celebrations in Paris included fireworks and a series of projections on the Arc de Triomphe.





Crowds lit paper lanterns in front of the Ortakoy Mosque in Istanbul.





Children spun makeshift sparklers as they celebrated the new year in Nairobi, Kenya.





Fireworks over the Kremlin in Moscow.





Families danced in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai.





The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.





Crowds gathered at Shougang Industrial Park, one of the sports venues for the coming Beijing 2022 Olympics in China.





Fireworks illuminate the sky around Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.





Protesters in Hong Kong, who have gathered on and off since June, took a moment to count down to the new year.





A drone display over the Huangpu River in Shanghai featured drones forming various shapes and patterns against the night sky.





Confetti fell on revelers in Quezon City, Philippines.





Fireworks over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia.







