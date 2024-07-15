Nita Ambani's Personalised Couture at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony

Nita Ambani captivated everyone with her stunning blush pink ghagra choli set at her son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad ceremony, held on the second day of their wedding celebrations. A closer look at her attire revealed a heartwarming and intricate detail that has since taken the internet by storm.

Unique Personal Touch on Nita Ambani’s Blouse

Renowned designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla showcased Nita Ambani’s elegant look on Instagram, highlighting the unique features of her blouse. The back of the choli displayed hand-embroidered names of Nita’s children and grandchildren – Isha, Akash, Anant, Krishna, Aadiya, Prithvi, and Veda – crafted in Hindi text. The design was enhanced with colourful elephant motifs, adding a traditional yet vibrant touch.

Exquisite Craftsmanship and Design

The designers revealed that the jewelled blouse was adorned with jhumkas, twinkling sequins, and precious stones, meticulously hand-embroidered by skilled artisans. This exquisite piece exemplifies a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern elegance, embodying both grace and sophistication.

Detailed Breakdown of Nita Ambani’s Ensemble

While the blouse showcased a blend of tradition and contemporary artistry, the ghagra featured opulent gold Zardozi work and intricate hand embroidery inspired by the architecture and temples of Kashi. Completing the ensemble, a pink dupatta, draped in the Gujarati saree pallu style, was embellished with similar Zardozi and temple architecture embroidery.

Accessories and Makeup

Nita Ambani accessorized her ensemble with luxurious emerald jewels designed by Viren Bhagat. Her jewellery included a striking necklace, a mang tika, earrings, a baju bandh, kadhas, and a prominent ring. For her makeup, she opted for feathered brows, pink eyeshadow, kohl-lined eyes, mascara, pink lips, and a center-parted messy bun adorned with an emerald hairpin.

The Ambani Family

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are parents to three children: Isha, Akash, and Anant Ambani. Anant recently married Radhika Merchant, while Isha is married to Anand Piramal, and Akash to Shloka Mehta. The Ambani family also includes Isha and Anand’s twins, Aadiya and Krishna, and Akash and Shloka’s children, Veda and Prithvi.