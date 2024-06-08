Nurturing a love for books in preschoolers

It is important to understand that the benefits of reading extend far beyond the pages of the books. They will be fostering a generation that will navigate the world with wisdom, empathy, and a lifelong love for learning. In nurturing readers today, they will be sowing seeds for a brighter and enlightened future. For today’s readers will be tomorrow’s leaders.

The number of benefits a simple act of reading can bring into a child’s life is substantial with long-lasting effects that extend far beyond the childhood days. In today’s digital age, when screens dominate work and play for kids, finding the inspiration to read can be challenging. Despite the allure of technology, nurturing a love for reading is crucial. With technology taking over every aspect of our lives, fostering a love for reading becomes a necessity to ensure a child’s holistic development.



Here are some ways to ensure reading becomes a lifelong joy for children.

1.Start early

Exposing children to colourful storybooks even before they are able to read independently can help foster a positive association with books. Starting this in the early stages of development will help evoke curiosity and develop a natural pull toward books as they continue their journey.

2.Integrate reading into daily routine

Weaving reading sessions into the daily routine makes it a consistent part of a child's life. Over time, it will transform into a habitual activity. When an activity becomes an integral part of a daily routine, it is internalized as a natural behaviour. Also, it will place reading amongst all the other important activities in a day, which will contribute to developing the perception that reading is an essential activity.

3.Create a suitable environment

A reading-friendly environment will greatly contribute to developing an interest in reading. A cosy reading corner with comfortable seating and good lighting will make the activity more inviting and enjoyable for children. Being intentional with creating a dedicated reading space will instil a sense of importance and excitement around reading.

4.Be role models

Children are keen observers. They consciously and subconsciously pick up habits and behaviours from people around them. Seeing the adults reading to them or being engrossed in reading will evoke a genuine interest and curiosity in them. It will contribute significantly to nurturing a positive and lifelong relationship between children and books.

5.Instil the idea that reading is for life

By emphasizing the benefits of reading adults can instil a positive attitude towards the activity, making it an integral part of a child’s journey beyond academic obligations. The ultimate goal is to cultivate a mindset where the love for reading becomes constant throughout their lives.

6.Set reading goals

Setting goals and achieving them creates a positive feedback loop, instilling a sense of accomplishment in children. Adults should encourage children to set reading goals for themselves. By doing this, they help cultivate avid readers with a profound love for the written word.

7.Let them share stories and views

Parents should encourage children to share their thoughts and experiences related to the books they read. Creating a non-judgmental space to share their opinions helps build their confidence and instil a sense of ownership. It can be a transformative approach to nurturing a love for literature.

8.Rouse curiosity by discussing advanced literature

While young children indulge in their literary adventures, adults can shares excerpts and quotes from classics. This intentional act will evoke their imagination and lay the groundwork for future literary exploration.

9.Reading list hall of fame

A “Reading List Hall of Fame” can help track the books read by a child. Visual representations will help motivate them and also encourage them to achieve more. It will also foster a sense of pride, accomplishment, and a lasting love for reading.

10.Have a library

Creating a mini library where children can proudly display their books and pick out ones they are interested in will give them a sense of pride.

It helps cultivate a connection to their books and also reflects their individual reading journey.

(The author is Chairman, Safari Kid, India)