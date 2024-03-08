Ojas Tejo yoga institute celebrated International Women's Day on 8th Marchb2024 at GHMC Park, indraprastha colony

The event was graced by all the yoga students of Ojas Tejo. The Chief Guest was Smt N Lalitha (counsellor). Smt Lalitha is a founder of White Lotus and Sat Sankalp - two spiritual organizations. She is a social worker and Reiki Master and is expert in English Literature. Lalitha garu is immensely interested in Spirituality and it's one of the important tools she adopts while Counseling.

She has expertise Chakras and Astral Bodies studies.

Today she had an interactive talk with Ojas Tejo Yoga students on how to improve ones personality by channeling the Energy and thoughts in positive direction.

She motivated women to take their life in their control. Lalitha garu emphasized on women's spiritual enlightenment only can take them out of their miseries.

Speaking on the occasion of International Women's Day Smt Varsha Deshpande founder of Ojas Tejo, urged the women to invest in themselves for their own growth and development. She urged women should take out some time to do yoga, pranayam and meditate. Varsha garu emphasized on the need of Daily sadhana for all the women.

Other speaker spoke on their experiences of doing daily yoga. At the event women discussed the authentic meaning of yog. Some discussed the science behind the ornaments women wear.

The young and energetic showcased their talent of singing and dancing.

Today being Mahashivratri also people sang Shiva Bhajans.

Smt Varsha garu felicitated Smt N Lalitha garu with Shawl and momento.



