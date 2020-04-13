Optimising working from home

With coronavirus pandemic forcing corporates and MNCs to adopt work from home facility, the world is experimenting in novel methods to bring the best out of their employees. Getting the morning routine down to a tee will have a huge impact on how you work and feel for the rest of the day. Ultimately, it's about doing what works for you. So here are a few pointers that will hopefully help you start your day right

While working from home has incredible advantages, your freedom is key; it can be really challenging to get into work rhythm, especially if you are just starting out.

How can you be more productive while working remotely?

Maintaining a routine is essential to do your job effectively and on time.

Regardless of the kind of work, whether it's running a business, starting a start-up or working in a creative field like writing or design, everyone must adhere to a schedule for optimum results.

You may think that having a routine would contradict your work from home lifestyle, but it doesn't. In fact, it improves it in a big way.

If you stick to a routine similar to your every day office, your to do list will cleared smoothly like a breeze instead of becoming a mess of piled up activities to do in short time. Here are tips for remote workers looking for a consistent and successful lifestyle working from home.

Success is for early birds

If you are an early riser who works best in the quiet of the early morning (between 3:45 and 5 am), this is the best time to complete your most dreaded or longest task before the break of the dawn.

If that sounds too brutal and you find convenient working between 6 and 8 am, that's totally fine. The point is to make it a routine of waking up early at the same time every day and get the job done. Doing this prepares your mind to face the day and adds coherence to your schedule.

Get ready, every day

When you look good, you feel good. Everything else falls into place, and you perform better.

Don't be in pajamas while working from home. We will be in working attitude when you wear the right attire. We should follow the rule holistically even when working from home.

Getting ready is crucial to staying on your A-game. And honestly, leggings, a nice tee shirt, and minimal makeup, if you wear it, counts as "getting ready" and does the trick pretty well.Showering and getting dressed before you start working is the key to accomplishing assignments. You'll feel more confident and focused.

Healthy snacks on hand, always

When you're working from home, it's tempting to take one too many breaks to snack a bit. You would be snacking throughout the day, and often, to keep your mind sharp and your body happy, but they have to be healthy snacks.

You know that guilty (or sick) feeling you get after eating junk food? Don't let that happen during the workday. Eating healthy throughout the day ensures that you will feel good about yourself and the work you are producing.

Create an office space

Whether you have a home office or not, it doesn't really matter as long as you have a dedicated space that's clean, organised and equipped with your work essentials, that's all you need to stay focused and on task.

Workouts a must

That means you sit down at your desktop or laptop to get started on your work, you're operating at peak productivity from the start.

If you don't have an established workout routine, you can always start small. Walking for 30 minutes each day can be a great midday mind break, and it will make you feel better for the remainder of the day.

Review day's work

Sit down at the end of the workday and take 10 minutes to review what you accomplished each day. Are you proud of what you've done? Or do you feel like you procrastinated too much and could have checked more off your list?

If you feel good about the amount of things you completed, you've done everything right. If you don't, you've gotten off track somewhere.

Identify your unproductive habits and correct them. This will allow you to stay ahead of schedule and will make you feel amazing by the day's end.