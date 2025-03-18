Ordnance Factories Day 2025: History, Importance, and Key Facts

Ordnance Factories Day is observed annually on March 18 in India. This year, the celebration falls on a Tuesday. The event pays tribute to the critical role played by the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) in strengthening India’s defence sector through innovation and manufacturing excellence.

Historical Background

The origins of India’s ordnance factories date back to the British colonial period. The British East India Company recognized the necessity for indigenous weaponry and established the Board of Ordnance at Fort William, Kolkata, in 1775.

Subsequently, a gun carriage manufacturing facility was set up in Cossipore, Kolkata, in 1787, followed by a gunpowder production unit in Ishapore. This facility is now known as the Gun and Shell Factory, Cossipore. After India gained independence in 1947, the Indian government took over these factories. Ordnance Factories Day commemorates the establishment of the Cossipore Ordnance Factory, the oldest in the country.

Significance of Ordnance Factories Day

Ordnance Factories Day serves as an occasion to recognize the relentless efforts of the workforce in supplying high-quality arms and ammunition to the Indian Armed Forces. The day also underscores the technological advancements made by the Indian Ordnance Factories in enhancing national security.

Key Facts About the Indian Ordnance Factories

• A robust supply of arms and ammunition is essential for every nation’s military strength.

• The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) oversees 41 factories categorized into five operational divisions.

• These factories manufacture a diverse range of products, catering to land, sea, and air defence systems.

• The OFB is recognized as the fourth pillar of national defence, alongside the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

How Is Ordnance Factories Day Celebrated?

Celebrations begin with the hoisting of the national flag and singing of the national anthem, paying tribute to the OFB’s contributions. Various ordnance factories showcase their capabilities through exhibitions displaying weapons, rifles, artillery, and ammunition. Parades and award ceremonies are also conducted to acknowledge the achievements of the sector.

Ordnance Factories Day serves as a reminder of India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence production and the continuous advancements in military technology.