Parampara – A Guru Purnima Special
“The Guru-Shishya Parampara is the heart and soul of India's artistic and cultural legacy. It is the foundation of our nation's rich heritage. It serves as the bridge connecting our past, present, and future. A tradition that embodies the essence of our values”, said Mrs. Nita Ambani while addressing the audience as we honour the timeless legacy of Guru-Shishya through 'Parampara - A Guru Purnima Special'.
This year, the two day weekend special brings together the finest maestros of Indian Classical music and their illustrious disciples at #NitaMukeshAmbaniCulturalCentre. Curated to be an annual homage to the timeless guru-shishya bond, the special presentation is guided by Mrs. Nita Ambani’s vision of showcasing the best of India to the world.