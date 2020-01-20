Parveen Babi: Lesser-known Facts About the Actress on her Death Anniversary

Today, on the 15th death anniversary of Parveen Babi, here's looking at a few lesser-known facts about her.

Parveen Babi was one of the most glamorous actresses in the history of Bollywood Indian cinema. She was born on April 4, 1949, and had a cinematic career spanning 15 years.

She was credited to be appeared in more than 50 films, having made her debut with 1973's Charitra, and she has a number of successful films alongside the famous actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Parveen Babi left the film industry, in 1985, and turned into a recluse. She was found dead, on January 22, 2005. Her residential society secretary had alerted police when she had not collected deliveries from her doorstep for three days. She died because of the organ failure and diabetes.

1. Vali Mohammed Khan Babi and Jamal Bakhte Babi was her parents and she was born to them after fourteen years of their marriage. She was their only child.

2. In 1972, she started her modelling career and quickly followed it with the 1973 film Charitra opposite cricketer Salim Durrani. In Bollywood, this was her debut film.

3. In the 1974 film Majboor, was Babi's first major hit was, opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

4. Parveen Babi did eight films with the Amitabh Bachchan, all of which were huge commercial successes. Few of their hit films are Deewar, Shaan and Amar Akbar Anthony. You can search for more.

5. Along with Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi is credited with redefining the image of the heroine in Indian cinema.

6. In her era, she was also one of the highest-paid actresses.

7. In 1976, she was the first Indian star to be featured on the cover of the Asia edition of Time magazine.

8. When her career was on peak, she left the film industry and travelled on spiritual journeys across various countries.

9. Later she was in rumours to have been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

10. Parveen Babi was unmarried, and she had a string of failed relationships with Kiran Bedi, Danny Denzongpa and Mahesh Bhatt.

11. Parveen Babi had converted to Christianity and she wanted to be buried as per Christian rites, but still her relatives, who were Muslims, claimed her body after her death and buried her as per Islamic rites at the Juhu Muslim cemetery in Santacruz.

12. However, five years later, due to the lack of space, her grave along with those of Mohammed Rafi, Madhubala, Sahir Ludhianvi, Talat Mahmood and Naushad Ali, her grave all exhumed and relocated.