Pause and Reflect: Life’s Moments

The “Pause and Reflect: Life's Simple Moments” exhibition, presented by Art Magnum and curated by Annapurna Madipadiga, launched at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur with great excitement.

Inaugurated by Dr. Neelima Kota, General Secretary of TPCC, who praised art's role in cultural revolutions, the event showcases works by Reghu, Mukhtar Ahmed, Dhruv Patel, and Dhushyant.

Reghu’s sculptures evoke nostalgia, Ahmed’s abstracts reflect Mumbai’s slum walls, Patel’s metal langurs add a playful touch, and Dhushyant’s watercolours offer a glimpse into everyday symbolism. Actress Geetha Bhascker highlighted art’s role in nurturing creativity in children. The exhibition runs until September 8, 2024.