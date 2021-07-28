Picking up the right flooring

We regularly invest a ton of energy choosing the insides of our home and the shades of our walls. But its the flooring at home which can truly change the look of the space. Investing in the right flooring will last you lifetime. Yet, picking for the Indian seasons can be an overwhelming and costly, so before you buy check out these flooring options, shared by Vikas Gupta, CEO, Greyweave.



Ceramic tiles

Floor tiles comes in numerous shades and shapes, so its easy to find a place with any style of home. Thanks to innovation in printing one can make artistic tiles with basically any pattern to emulate the appearance of regular stone or even wood.

Add carpets

Rugs are an adaptable and easy alternative for better flooring. It is a simple method to finish the room being budget-friendly, along with adding a much needed warmth to any room. There's nothing which can replace a delicate, rich, warm rug under your feet first thing every morning.

Hardwood flooring

Hard wood flooring is the most sought after and its development is probably as simple as it can possible get. Individuals love strong wood flooring since it looks great in any style of home and compliments any theme. It's additionally extremely dependable since it tends to be revamped up to multiple times to eliminate surface scratches. Specialists say adding hardwood floors can add to the resale worth of your home also.

Laminate flooring

Laminate flooring is developed similarly as designed wood. They're additionally simple to clean and require next to no maintenance. Laminate is a hard material that opposes scratches, marks, and stains. It likewise tidies up effectively and requires little maintenance. Laminate is not difficult to install over a current floor, saving you time and money on your project.