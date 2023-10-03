Pitru Paksha 2023: In Gaya, Pind Daan, made of Urad flour, is offered to these 3 animals

The tradition of offering Pind Daan, during Pitru Paksha, at Brahma Sarovar on the fifth day of Pitru Paksha is quite old. Brahma Sarova is believed to have special significance for the city of Gaya, Bihar. Did you know that the Pind Daan offered in Gaya is made from Urad flour and is offered to only three beings?



Pitru Paksha is also known as Shradh. According to Hindu beliefs, it is a 16-day period during which people pay homage to their deceased ancestors. It begins on Purnima (full moon) of the Bhadrapada month and ends on Amavasya (New Moon) of the Ashwin month. This year, Pitru Paksha started on September 29 and will end on October 14.

This period is considered significant as it is believed that the ancestors visit the living members of the family and therefore their descendants must serve them and seek their blessings to achieve moksha of the cycle of reincarnation.

According to reports, the Pind Daan is performed in the memory of our ancestors and in Gaya, a dog, a crow and Yam are offered the piece of urad flour. After offering the Pind Daan, with the help of Kush herb, a mango tree, west of Taraka Brahma, is watered and is believed to have been planted by Lord Brahma.

Of the three altars, the Brahma Sarovar altar is the main one. According to popular belief, by offering Pind Daan on Brahma Sarovar, the ancestors gain salvation and attain Brahmalok. It is believed that Lord Brahma was performing yagya at Brahma Sarovar at Gaya in Gayasur and took bath here.

According to reports, moong dal or urad dal should be offered at the altar. People should also visit Taraka Brahma near Brahma Sarovar and seek blessings. It is believed that by offering Pind Daan at Brahma Sarovar, by circumambulating the well located nearby, the person offering Pind Daan to the ancestors also obtains the results of the Yagya.

Everyone who comes here to offer Pind Daan to their ancestors to help them achieve salvation plants a mango tree here. On Yamraj Bali, Shraddha Bali and Kagbali, devotees offer Pind Daan and make Tarpan for their ancestors.