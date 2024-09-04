Pitru Paksha 2024: How Women Are Taking On The Role Of Performing Shradh

Shradh, also known as Tarpan, is a significant Hindu ritual dedicated to honoring and pacifying one's ancestors, ensuring their souls rest in peace and continue to bless the family. Traditionally performed by men, this ritual is particularly observed during Pitru Paksha, a fortnight dedicated to ancestral rites. This year, Pitru Paksha will be observed from September 17 to October 2.

While Shradh rituals have historically been the domain of men, there has been a growing recognition that women can also perform these rites. In cases where a family does not have a male heir, women, particularly daughters, can undertake the responsibility of performing Shradh. According to Hindu scriptures, such as the Garuda Purana, if a daughter performs the Shradh with sincerity, it is considered just as effective as when performed by a son. This shift reflects a broader societal movement toward gender inclusivity in religious practices.

One well-known story supporting this practice is found in the mythological tale of Mother Sita, who is said to have performed Pind Daan (a part of Shradh rituals) for her father-in-law, King Dasharath, near Sita Kund in Gaya. This act set a precedent, allowing women, especially daughters-in-law, to perform Pind Daan in the absence of a son. Although traditionally women from upper castes have not participated in Pind Daan, recent years have seen a change in this practice, with more women traveling to places like Gaya to perform these rituals.

This change reflects broader societal shifts in attitudes toward gender roles in religious practices, indicating a move toward greater inclusivity and recognition of women's roles in these sacred traditions. As more women take on the responsibility of performing Shradh, it marks a significant step toward embracing equality in spiritual and cultural practices.