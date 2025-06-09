Live
Pooja Sarees Couture Launched at Banjara Hills
Graced by Hari Chandana Dasari, Spl Secretary to the Govt of Telangana (R&B)
Hyderabad: Celebrity Stylist, fashion designer and Managing Director of Pooja Sarees, Ram Agarwal opened his brand’s latest Pooja Sarees Couture at Road No. 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. Launch ceremony was graced by Hari Chandana Dasari, Spl Secretary to the Govt of Telangana (R&B) as Guest. BNI Hyderabad Executive Director Sanjana Shah, who jointly inaugurated the store along with Pooja Sarees founder Archana Agarwal.
Speaking to the media, Ram Agarwal, Fashion Designer and Managing Director of Pooja Sarees, shared, “We have styled many celebrities from Bollywood and Tollywood, and our collections have been showcased at various national and international fashion events. Our strength lies in offering exquisite designer outfits across categories like Sarees, Suits, Indo-western wear, and Lehengas—both in luxury and prêt segments.”
Founder Archana Agarwal said that, “We feature exclusive collections from across India—Patan Patola from Rajkot, Pettipoint from Ranchi, Lehriya and Bandhani from Rajasthan and Gujarat, Zari Kota from Rajasthan, Lucknowi embroidery from Lucknow, handwork ensembles from Kolkata, and designer wear from Delhi and Mumbai,” she said.
The launch ceremony was graced by numerous celebrities and socialites who explored the vibrant and diverse couture pieces on display.