Pradosh Vrat 2024: When is the year’s first Pradosh Vrat; date, rituals

Pradosh Vrat holds a revered status as the most propitious day to engage in worship dedicated to Lord Shiva. These sacred observances occur on both Trayodashi Tithis – during the Shukla Paksha Trayodashi and Krishna Paksha Trayodashi. Termed as Pradosham, this auspicious day is recognized in South India, with distinctions made between Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. The timing for Pradosh Vrat is determined by the sunset, thus varying among cities within the same state. Notably, when Pradosh Vrat coincides with a Monday, it is known as Soma Pradosham, on a Tuesday, it adopts the name Bhauma Pradosham. Additionally, if Pradosh Vrat aligns with a Saturday, it takes on the title of Shani Pradosham.

Date:



The inaugural Pradosh Vrat of the current year is scheduled for January 9. As per Drik Panchang, Bhauma Pradosh Vrat will commence with the Trayodashi Tithi at 23:58 PM on January 8 and conclude at 22:24 PM on January 9.

Rituals:

Devotees are advised to rise early on this day and partake in a purifying bath. Subsequently, they should arrange the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in the sacred space and illuminate a diya while adorning the idols with garlands. Following this, the chanting of the Panchamkshari Mantra and Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, each recited 108 times, is recommended. Shringara, an adornment ritual, should then be performed for Goddess Parvati. After reciting the Gauri Stuti as chanted by Goddess Sita, the devotees are to conduct the aarti and offer prayers to the idols. Finally, the fast may be concluded by partaking in prasad.

Significance:



Pradosh Vrat holds immense significance as it is a day dedicated to the unwavering worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees engage in rituals with utmost dedication and devotion, seeking blessings that encompass happiness, wealth, prosperity, and the fulfillment of their heartfelt wishes. The observance of Pradosh Vrat gains added importance as individuals fervently pray for an ideal life partner. Furthermore, those grappling with mental conditions find solace in approaching Lord Shiva, beseeching his divine blessings to alleviate their symptoms and bring about mental well-being.