Pradosh Vrat in June 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, and Significance

Pradosh Vrat, an esteemed fasting tradition in Hinduism, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the Trayodashi tithi (13th day) of both the Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha in the Hindu lunar calendar, occurring twice a month. Devotees across India, regardless of age or gender, partake in this vrat with profound devotion. In some regions, worshippers specifically honor Lord Shiva's Nataraj form on this day. The term 'pradosh' signifies 'related to the evening' or 'the first part of the night,' and the fast is observed during the evening twilight or 'Sandhyakaal'.

Pradosh Vrat June 2024: Date and Timing



In June 2024, Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Tuesday, June 19. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for observing the fast are:

Date: 19th June 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 7:29 AM, 19th June 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 7:49 AM, 20th June 2024

Significance of Pradosh Vrat

The term 'pradosh' means 'first part of the night' or 'associated with the evening.' This sacred fast is called Pradosh Vrat because it is observed during the evening twilight, known as "Sandhyakaal." According to Hindu mythology, Pradosh is considered highly auspicious, believed to bring joy, satisfaction, and blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe this vrat to seek divine blessings and spiritual benefits.

Rituals of Pradosh Vrat June 2024

Preparation: Devotees begin preparations for the puja by bathing an hour before sunset.

Worship: Initially, Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesh, Lord Kartik, and Nandi are worshipped. Then, Lord Shiva is invoked inside a sacred pot called "Kalasha," filled with water and placed on darbha grass with a lotus design.

Abhishek: The Shivalinga is bathed with holy substances such as ghee, milk, and curd, followed by offering Bilva leaves, which are considered highly auspicious during Pradosh Vrat.

Reading and Listening: Devotees read stories from the Shiva Purana or listen to the Pradosh Vrat Katha.

Chanting: Devotees chant the Mahamrityunjaya mantra 108 times. After the puja, they apply holy ash to their foreheads and drink water from the Kalasha.

Pradosh Vrat is a deeply significant ritual in Hinduism, observed with dedication and reverence towards Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Observing this vrat is believed to bring spiritual benefits and divine blessings, making it an important day for devotees across India.