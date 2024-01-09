Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: History, Significance, Quotes, and Wishes to Share on NRI Day

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, also known as Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Day, is an annual celebration in India that recognizes the contributions of the Indian diaspora to the country's development. Held on January 9th, this day holds immense historical significance and serves as a platform for connecting with the global Indian community. In 2024, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas takes on a special meaning as we reflect on the rich history, acknowledge the invaluable contributions of NRIs, and express our wishes and gratitude.

History:

The roots of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas can be traced back to the year 2003 when it was first celebrated on January 9th. This date holds historical importance as it marks the return of Mahatma Gandhi to India from South Africa in 1915, symbolizing the strong bond between India and its diaspora. The Government of India officially recognizes and celebrates this day to honour the overseas Indian community.

Significance:

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is not just a day of celebration; it's a platform for dialogue, engagement, and collaboration between India and its diaspora. The event provides a unique opportunity for NRIs to connect with their roots, share experiences, and contribute ideas for the country's progress. It also highlights the economic, cultural, and social impact that the Indian diaspora has on a global scale.

Quotes to Inspire:

• “The Indian diaspora is a bridge between two worlds, fostering cultural exchange, economic growth, and mutual understanding.” - Narendra Modi

• “Our NRIs are our global ambassadors, spreading the ethos of India across borders and making us proud.”- Sushma Swaraj

• “The Indian diaspora is a source of inspiration for India. They show that anything is possible if you work hard and never give up.” –A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Wishes to Share on NRI Day:

• "On Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, sending warm wishes to our NRI community. Your contributions are a source of pride for every Indian. Happy NRI Day!"

• "May the spirit of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas inspire you to continue making a positive impact wherever you are. Happy NRI Day!"

• "To all NRIs around the world, your achievements and dedication make us proud. On Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, we celebrate your success and commitment to India."

As we celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in 2024, let us take a moment to honour the bond between India and its diaspora. The day serves as a reminder that no matter where they are, NRIs play a crucial role in shaping the narrative of a globalized and interconnected world. May this occasion strengthen the ties between India and its diaspora, fostering a future of collaboration, understanding, and shared prosperity. Happy Pravasi Bharatiya Divas!