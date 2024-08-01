Preethi Zodiac Mixer Grinder achieves milestone in Asia Book of records

India: Thursday– Preethi Kitchen Appliances, a leading mixer grinder brand from the house of Versuni India, today achieved a milestone in Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for its flagship and power-packed mixer grinder, the Preethi Zodiac. This recognition, acknowledging it as The Most Powerful Mixer Grinder to Grind the Toughest Items, is a testament to Preethi's dedication to innovation, quality, and performance.

To showcase the impressive prowess of the Preethi Zodiac, the brand enlisted 120 influencers from diverse backgrounds to put the appliance to the ultimate test across four major cities: Kochi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. These influencers took on the challenge of grinding various tough materials, from bricks and wood to spices and more. This rigorous demonstration of the Zodiac's capabilities not only highlighted its exceptional power and durability but also earned it widespread acclaim. The recognition underscores the product's unparalleled performance and reliability, setting it apart in the competitive market. The claim was verified by the Adjudicators from the India and Asia Book of Records, Mr. Vivek R Nair, and Mr. Sagayaraj, who announced the record.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Gulbahar Taurani, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer at Versuni India Homes Solutions Ltd, said, " At Preethi, our commitment to consumers drives us to set benchmarks of perfection not only for ourselves but for the entire category. We are immensely proud to have the Preethi Zodiac recognized as The Most Powerful Mixer Grinder to Grind the Toughest Items by the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. This accolade is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.



When we created the Zodiac, our intent was to meet the consumer’s need for a power-packed, reliable, and durable product that could make mixing, grinding, and blending easy and smooth. Over the years, Preethi has become a beloved choice for over a million consumers, known as a true kitchen powerhouse. Today’s recognition not only affirms our claims but also reflects our dedication to maintaining the highest standards of quality and performance.



He further added “As a brand constantly innovating to meet evolving consumer demands and build stronger connections, we believe in continuously raising the bar for product innovation and consumer engagement. Today's achievement exemplifies this, showcasing the performance and efficiency of an everyday household appliance in an extraordinary way. The Preethi Zodiac effortlessly grinds the toughest ingredients to a fine powder, whether it's unusual items like brick and wood or everyday items like cinnamon or large amounts of batter.



The success of the Preethi Zodiac indicates that we are on the right path. We will continue to innovate, leading the market with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled user experience."

This Onam, Preethi is making celebrations extra special with a range of new products and enticing offers. To elevate the consumer’s cooking experience, Preethi has introduced a new 1600W and two 2100W Induction Cooktops, featuring Triple MOV for 4KV surge protection, pre-set menus, and soft touch operations. These cooktops come with a 1-year product warranty and a 3-year coil warranty, starting at INR 2484.



Additionally, Preethi has launched two new stainless steel gas stoves: the Glory (2 Burner) and Glory Plus (3 Burner). Starting at a price of INR 2500, the Glory stoves offer +68% thermal efficiency for faster cooking, ant guard jet for a consistent blue flame, sturdy pan support to accommodate all vessel sizes without the fear of falling or tipping, and ergonomic knobs for hassle free rotation. The Glory Plus also includes a removable drip tray for easy cleaning. Both models come with a 2-year product warranty and a 5-year body and burner warranty.

Enhancing the festive spirit, Preethi is offering a free Laopala 15-piece dinner set worth INR 1550 with its premium 2 and 3 burner gas stoves including Power Duo, Valentino, Mira, Stylo Steel and Glam Steel, and a 12-piece dinner set worth INR 1250 with its mid-range gas stoves including Jumbo, Jumbo Max, Blaze, Sparkle, Luxe Pro and Gleam. Additionally, a free 3-piece Milton casserole set worth INR 1525 is available with select 750w and 1000w Zodiac mixer grinders including Zodiac Cosmo, Zodiac 2.0, Zodiac Glitter, Zodiac Stardust, and Zodiac Black.

Staying true its commitment to consumers, Preethi continues to offer customers with lifelong free service across its entire product range to ensure a seamless and holistic brand experience.

About Preethi Kitchen Appliances



Founded in 1978, Preethi Kitchen Appliances revolutionised kitchen appliances with the introduction of several consumer-centric innovations like the powerful 750W Mixer-Grinder motor and the first Mixer-Grinder with food processing capabilities. Preethi is present across 14 categories including Mixer-Grinders, Gas Stoves, Electric Cookers, and Tabletop Grinders. Built on three growth pillars of innovation, quality and service, the vision of the brand is to provide a seamless cooking experience.