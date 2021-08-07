The soft squeal of the microphone can belly many different feelings, but when you are there to listen to someone speak on any number of topics.

So this is the day to embrace those that stand up on a stage, and speak about any topic, informing, educating and embracing the very natures they espouse.

So help them celebrate Professional Speakers Day by stepping up and learning something today! One could say this day originally started when people started listening to one another.

We have been a race of beings capable of learning for a number of centuries now, and part of that is listening to others' stories and taking away the lessons they learned.

This is the real heart (maybe word is more appropriate!) of Professional Speakers Day; the ability for someone to impart a lesson to us with just the spoken word. Whether it is someone speaking about getting out of debt, or another speaking about faith and the assistance it has provided them.

