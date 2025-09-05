Raai Laxmi’s holiday pictures light up social media

Actress Raai Laxmi is serving major travel and style goals with her latest holiday in Capri, Italy. Fresh off celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at home, she jetted off to the picturesque island and shared glimpses of her vacation that perfectly capture her vibrant, carefree spirit.

In one set of photos, the actress is seen on a yacht in the famous Blue Grotto Glow, dressed in a chic pink crop top and blue shorts, paired with sunglasses and her hair flowing freely in the breeze. The stunning backdrop of sparkling waters combined with her energy-packed poses made for frames that instantly struck a chord with her fans.

Raai also shared shots from inside the Blue Grotto, where she radiated effortless glamour in a sapphire-blue sequined bralette, matching shorts, and a wide-brimmed sunhat. Stylish yet relaxed, she blended seamlessly with the magical beauty of the location.

Though her last Telugu appearance was in the 2019 horror-comedy Venkatalakshmi, which failed at the box office, Raai’s latest pictures prove that her screen presence and charm remain untouched.

Fans are now hopeful that the actress, who continues to captivate audiences off-screen, will soon make a strong comeback on the big screen.