Radha Ashtami 2023 Date, Timings and Rituals performed on this auspicious day

Radha Ashtami is a popular festival celebrated among Hindus in India. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Radha, who was the beloved of Lord Krishna. People all over India celebrate it in the month of Bhadrapada, the eighth day of the bright lunar fortnight. Radha Ashtami is celebrated today i.e. 23rd September.

Every year, the festival of Radha Ashtami is celebrated 15 days after Janmashtami. On this day, devotees fast and special worship of Lord Krishna and Radha Rani is performed on the auspicious day. Worshiping Lord Krishna and Radha on this day is believed to help remove all sins and sorrows. So, let's look at the auspicious times and ways to worship on this day:

Significance of Radha Ashtami:

The Radha Ashtami festival has great importance in the Hindu religion. According to the scriptures, devotees who worship Lord Krishna and Radha are believed to receive special virtues. On Radha Ashtami, married women observe a fast and perform a special form of worship, which includes offerings and aarti of Radha Rani. This helps in having a happier married life and also removes financial obstacles. Fasting on this day also brings prosperity to life.

Radha Ashtami Auspicious Date and Time:

According to the Hindu Panchang, Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of the year, the Bhadrapada month began at 01:35 p.m. from September 22 and ended on September 23, that is, today at 12:17 p.m. Madhyahna time starts on September 23 at 10:26 AM. m. and ends at 12:52 p.m. m. Radha Ashtami will be celebrated today.

Radha Ashtami Puja Method:

On Radha Ashtami day, start by taking bath in the morning and wearing clean clothes. Then properly bathe the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha with panchamrit and adorn them with clean clothes. Then place the idols near a kalash and offer an incense stick, flowers, fruits and Dakshina to the idols. Then recite the Shriradha Kripakataksha Stotra and perform Radha Rani Aarti at the end. Apart from that, he fasts throughout the day and also donates food and money to the poor.