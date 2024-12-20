Radhika Apte stuns with a bold photoshoot

Radhika Apte, who recently welcomed her baby girl with her husband, British violist Benedict Taylor, has made waves with her boldest photoshoot to date. Just days before giving birth, the actress shared a series of stunning images, dressed in a sheer ensemble, confidently flaunting her baby bump. The photoshoot, which captured her in a moment of vulnerability and strength, left fans in awe of her courage.

In an emotional reflection on her pregnancy, Radhika admitted, “My pregnancy wasn’t an accident, but it still came as a shock. I did this photoshoot a week before giving birth. Truth is, I struggled to embrace how I looked at the time. I had never seen myself put on so much weight. My body was swollen, I had shooting pains in my pelvis, and the lack of sleep had skewed my perspective on everything.”

However, Radhika has since gained a new appreciation for her body, viewing her transformation with more kindness and love. “Now, not even two weeks into motherhood, my body looks different again. There are new challenges, new discoveries, and a different perspective has set in. I look at these photos with much kinder eyes and feel bad for being so hard on myself. I see only beauty in these changes, and I know I will cherish these photos forever,” she shared. On the professional front, Radhika was last seen in the English film Sister Midnight and is currently filming Last Days. Balancing her career with motherhood, Radhika continues to inspire her fans with her honesty, strength, and unapologetic spirit.